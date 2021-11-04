Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 36.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,253 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

