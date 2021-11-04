Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 123,000 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 76.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ASML were worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of ASML by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 20,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $830.02 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $372.32 and a one year high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $810.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.