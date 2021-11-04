Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,010 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $33,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.33. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

