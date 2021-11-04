Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 328,900 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 328,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $40,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2,393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

