Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$228.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$232.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$180.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$188.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$194.32. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$146.69 and a 12-month high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.