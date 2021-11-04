Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.72.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED stock opened at C$16.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.69. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$15.43 and a 12 month high of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.