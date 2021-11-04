Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $140.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.79% from the stock’s current price.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.21. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

