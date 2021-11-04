Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,110.00

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,110 ($66.76) and last traded at GBX 5,105 ($66.70), with a volume of 36975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,060 ($66.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £874.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,044.06.

In other news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($65,978.57).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

