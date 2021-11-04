Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 29,864 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $964,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in DraftKings by 103.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 168,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 85,878 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in DraftKings by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,241,764 shares of company stock valued at $236,808,007. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.53. 420,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,953,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

