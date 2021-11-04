Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 287,927 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.75. 15,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,971. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.