Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 79.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -366.88 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.93 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

