Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 21,121 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,121 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $97.65. 1,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $92.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

