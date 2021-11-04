Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $600.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last three months. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.