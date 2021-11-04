CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

CTRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

