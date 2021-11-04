Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$201.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$201.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, NBF cut their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$236.18.

Get Cargojet alerts:

TSE:CJT opened at C$180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.21. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$187.89.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.