Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $233.17

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $233.17 and last traded at $232.81, with a volume of 591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average is $199.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $29,999,092. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

