CarParts.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,854 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,143% compared to the average daily volume of 954 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CarParts.com stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $781.15 million, a P/E ratio of -249.29 and a beta of 2.55. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

