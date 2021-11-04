Castleview Partners LLC Invests $495,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after buying an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $235.64. 7,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,601. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

