Castleview Partners LLC Invests $657,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,252 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

ADSK stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.07. 10,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,812. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.46 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.93.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.