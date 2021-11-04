Castleview Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,741 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.26. 24,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,384. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.88. 3M has a 12 month low of $159.90 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,076. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

