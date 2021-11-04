Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Catalent worth $59,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 688.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $136.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.59. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.