Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Up 11.1%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) was up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 56,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,112,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cazoo Group stock. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

