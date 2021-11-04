Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Up 11.1%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) was up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 56,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,112,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
