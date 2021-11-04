CCL Industries Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.35 billion.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.