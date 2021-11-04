CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 63,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 166.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

