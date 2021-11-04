CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Raised by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 17,858.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 88,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.29.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.