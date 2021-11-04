Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.30

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 5242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $87,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,858,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,149,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,315,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

