Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post sales of $64.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.94 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $65.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $253.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $253.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $254.53 million, with estimates ranging from $254.25 million to $254.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $27.66. 1,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

