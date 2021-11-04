Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) shares traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.04 and last traded at $119.60. 27,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 818,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -280.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

