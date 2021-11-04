CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $2.18

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $125.96 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00087634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00075025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00100487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.88 or 0.07296153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.25 or 0.99126351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022606 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,967,079 coins and its circulating supply is 57,834,381 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

