Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cerus updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 82,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Get Cerus alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 261,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.