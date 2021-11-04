Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTHR. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $95.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 448,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

