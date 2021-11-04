Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 893,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $47,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 322,899 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,629,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

