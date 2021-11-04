Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,391,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,592 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $44,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.