Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $45.54 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Hancock Whitney worth $45,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.62. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

