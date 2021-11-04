Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $46.59 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,580,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of PG&E worth $46,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in PG&E by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PG&E by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in PG&E by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 13.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

