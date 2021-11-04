Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $42,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 159.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

