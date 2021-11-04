Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 50,618 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $46,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

