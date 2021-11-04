Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,421 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $45,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

