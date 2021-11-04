Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,927 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $43,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CIT Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,646,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 95,823 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CIT Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CIT Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIT Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CIT Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after acquiring an additional 566,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

In related news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

