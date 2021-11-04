Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS.

GTLS stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,634. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $82.93 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.76.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.28.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

