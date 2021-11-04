Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

CHGG opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.