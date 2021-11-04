Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.76, but opened at $43.03. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Chegg shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 353,127 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

