Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $2,910,360.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chemed stock opened at $486.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.63.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,504,000. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

