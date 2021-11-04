Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $2,910,360.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Chemed stock opened at $486.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.63.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,504,000. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
