Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.24.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $115.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.