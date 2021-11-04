Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $3.89 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $123.51 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00006242 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00248158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00097677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

