Christopher Bohrson Sells 600 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Christopher Bohrson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Bohrson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $31,900.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00.

Shares of COHU opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

