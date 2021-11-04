Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce sales of $365.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.81 million and the highest is $381.02 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 131.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $233.78 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $160.30 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.25.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.667 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

