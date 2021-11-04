CI Financial (CIXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CI Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CIXX opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

