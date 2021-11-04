CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXE. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.61.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$656.49 million and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.21 and a 12 month high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$307.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$307.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.