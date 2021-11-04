Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $53.29 Million in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,105,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,294,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Bright Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $250,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 112,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,076 in the last three months.

BHG opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

